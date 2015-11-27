

Main on a mission Supreme Court Justice concerned about civics education By ART PARKER, Editor A few weeks ago Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jim Main (pictured right) spoke to students at the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University. In addition to reviewing the diversity of the Alabama Supreme Court, Main stressed the importance of civics education in our schools and the importance of promoting civics by the soon to be lawyers.

Millbrook Independent sold to local businessman The Millbrook Independent was purchased last week. Chris Thompson (pictured), owner of Brookside Funeral Home in Millbrook, is the new owner of The Indy. The purchase included the newspaper and its website, www.millbrookindependent.com.

