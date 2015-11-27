Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::load() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 161
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::register() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 138
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getApplication() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/mod_janews_fp.php
on line 17
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JHTML::stylesheet() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/mod_janews_fp.php
on line 21
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::root() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 194
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDocument() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 197
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JHTML::stylesheet() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/mod_janews_fp.php
on line 23
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::root() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 194
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDocument() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 197
Strict Standards
: Non-static method modJaNewsHelperFP::getHLNews() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/mod_janews_fp.php
on line 45
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDBO() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 263
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JComponentHelper::getParams() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 264
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getUser() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 266
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getSession() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/factory.php
on line 163
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::importPlugin() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 279
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_load() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 92
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_import() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 97
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_import() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 97
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_import() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 97
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_import() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 97
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_import() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 97
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JDispatcher::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 280
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getVar() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 282
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::_cleanVar() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 151
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFilterInput::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 577
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JString::strpos() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/emailcloak.php
on line 67
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JString::strpos() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/emailcloak.php
on line 73
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDBO() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/loadmodule.php
on line 24
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JString::strpos() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/loadmodule.php
on line 26
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::getPlugin() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 39
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_load() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 41
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRegistryFormat::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/registry/registry.php
on line 373
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFilterInput::clean() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/registry/format.php
on line 45
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getBool() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 42
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 217
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::_cleanVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 151
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFilterInput::getInstance() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 577
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getBool() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 43
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 217
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::_cleanVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 151
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFilterInput::getInstance() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 577
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPlugin::loadLanguage() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 45
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getLanguage() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/plugin.php
on line 113
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JString::strpos() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/emailcloak.php
on line 67
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JString::strpos() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/emailcloak.php
on line 73
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDBO() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/loadmodule.php
on line 24
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JString::strpos() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/loadmodule.php
on line 26
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::getPlugin() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 39
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPluginHelper::_load() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/helper.php
on line 41
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRegistryFormat::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/registry/registry.php
on line 373
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFilterInput::clean() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/registry/format.php
on line 45
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getBool() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 42
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 217
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::_cleanVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 151
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFilterInput::getInstance() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 577
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getBool() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 43
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::getVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 217
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRequest::_cleanVar() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 151
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFilterInput::getInstance() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/environment/request.php
on line 577
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPlugin::loadLanguage() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/plugins/content/pagebreak.php
on line 45
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getLanguage() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/plugin/plugin.php
on line 113
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JModuleHelper::getLayoutPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/mod_janews_fp.php
on line 48
Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/module/helper.php:199) in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 33
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JHTML::script() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 37
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JHTML::_() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 172
Strict Standards
: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, non-static method JHTMLBehavior::mootools() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 91
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::root() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 176
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDocument() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/html/html.php
on line 179
Strict Standards
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRoute::_() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 63
Strict Standards
: Non-static method ContentHelperRoute::getArticleRoute() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 63
Strict Standards
: Non-static method ContentHelperRoute::_findItem() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/components/com_content/helpers/route.php
on line 49
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JComponentHelper::getComponent() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/components/com_content/helpers/route.php
on line 97
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JComponentHelper::_load() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/component/helper.php
on line 39
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JApplication::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/components/com_content/helpers/route.php
on line 99
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JMenu::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 705
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JError::isError() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 706
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getApplication() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/methods.php
on line 41
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getConfig() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/application.php
on line 372
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRouter::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 659
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JError::isError() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 660
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/router.php
on line 419
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JApplication::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/application.php
on line 345
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JMenu::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 705
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JError::isError() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 706
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::base() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/router.php
on line 109
Strict Standards
: Non-static method modJaNewsHelperFP::replaceImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 64
Strict Standards
: Non-static method modJaNewsHelperFP::processImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 35
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::base() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 66
Strict Standards
: Non-static method modJaNewsHelperFP::jaResize() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 68
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRoute::_() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 63
Strict Standards
: Non-static method ContentHelperRoute::getArticleRoute() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 63
Strict Standards
: Non-static method ContentHelperRoute::_findItem() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/components/com_content/helpers/route.php
on line 49
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JComponentHelper::getComponent() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/components/com_content/helpers/route.php
on line 97
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JComponentHelper::_load() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/component/helper.php
on line 39
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JApplication::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/components/com_content/helpers/route.php
on line 99
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JMenu::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 705
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JError::isError() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 706
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getApplication() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/methods.php
on line 41
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getConfig() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/application.php
on line 372
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JRouter::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 659
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JError::isError() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 660
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/router.php
on line 419
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JApplication::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/application.php
on line 345
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JMenu::getInstance() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 705
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JError::isError() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/application.php
on line 706
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::base() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/includes/router.php
on line 109
Strict Standards
: Non-static method modJaNewsHelperFP::replaceImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/templates/ja_teline/html/mod_janews_fp/headline_fp.php
on line 64
Strict Standards
: Non-static method modJaNewsHelperFP::processImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 35
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::base() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 66
Strict Standards
: Non-static method modJaNewsHelperFP::jaResize() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_janews_fp/helper.php
on line 68
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JLoader::import() should not be called statically in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/loader.php
on line 186
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::base() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 49
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JURI::base() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/mod_novarp.php
on line 86
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDocument() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/mod_novarp.php
on line 89
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFactory::getDocument() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 400
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::getPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 264
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::clean() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 120
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::canChmod() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 266
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 267
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 83
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::getPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 264
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::clean() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/path.php
on line 120
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::canChmod() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 266
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::setPermissions() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 267
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFolder::exists() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/mod_novarp.php
on line 102
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::clean() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/folder.php
on line 392
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFolder::files() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 253
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::clean() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/folder.php
on line 414
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JFile::exists() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 573
Strict Standards
: Non-static method JPath::clean() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/filesystem/file.php
on line 373
Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/millind/public_html/libraries/joomla/application/module/helper.php:199) in /home/millind/public_html/modules/mod_novarp/helper.php
on line 598