Supreme Court Justice concerned about civics education By ART PARKER, Editor A few weeks ago Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jim Main (pictured right) spoke to students at the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University. In addition to reviewing the diversity of the Alabama Supreme Court, Main stressed the importance of civics education in our schools and the importance of promoting civics by the soon to be lawyers. Main told the audience the importance of understanding and participating in our governmental and political process. Main stated three items he felt to be important in escalating involvement. The Justice said that we must be informed on issues and not just personalities. "I think that many of us are frustrated about the national political scene -- few candidates are willing to give us a sound plan to stop the divide, improve the economy, and help the middle-class obtain more economic equality, etc." "Secondly, we need to encourage people to participate as candidates. Each of you knows people who could improve our community or state but are not politically ambitious -- you need to recruit them to run rather than just waiting to see who runs and picking the lesser of the evils." The third point mentioned by Main was a simple act. "We need to vote -- it is a disgrace to have 20%-30% of registered voters participating in our elections. Look at the voter turnout in Iraq and Middle Eastern countries where it was a danger to vote -- 80%-90%." Main once served on a national program with retired United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. He said it was her mission in retirement to improve civic education. Justice O'Connor pointed out that most school systems do not teach Civics as a separate course anymore and people do not really understand the dynamic of our form of government and feel helpless to effect change. She is traveling the country lobbying state legislatures to mandate a separate civics class in public schools. O'Connor also started www.icivics.org, which is designed to educate grade school children about the three branches of government. In the past, O'Connor has suggested that the need to capture the young minds and get them involved in civics early in their school years. She said that if we wait until junior high school it could be too late. Main agreed and added, "What's wrong with starting them as soon as you can? Look at how Pre-K works in developing students and how that leads to so many going to college. We can do this." Main told The Independent that lack of civics education leads to voter apathy. The justice pointed to voting and the poor turnouts. "Some people quickly forget Bush-Gore was decided by a few votes in Florida. Most have forgotten that Kennedy-Nixon was decided by a few votes in Illinois. Every vote counts. We need more people voting and participating in the process. We need better education about our government, from city council and board of education all the way to President. The better informed the more participation." According to Main there is another critical part of participation enhanced by more civic education, which is a greater number of people running for office. "Members of a community need to encourage qualified people to run for office. I think people will be amazed at how many will step forward if they are just asked," Main explained. "We need to roll up our sleeves and make it even better by selecting leaders, not politicians, to positions of public service. If we will do our part to educate our families and friends as to the structure and importance of our system of government, we can make a difference that will make our city, state and country great." James Allen (Jim) Main currently serves as a Justice on the Supreme Court of Alabama having previously served as a judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as Director of Finance for the State of Alabama. < Prev Next >